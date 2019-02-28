Time for Modi govt to introspect: Yechury

CPI(M) on Wednesday reacted strongly to the BJP's critique of the joint statement by the Opposition, saying that it was time for the Centre to introspect.

"It is time for the Modi govt to introspect on the statement by 21 Opposition parties. Do not undermine India's fight against terrorism for partisan benefits," Yechury tweeted.

He alleged that the leaders were going about their day as usual even amidst the prevailing security scenario.

"BJP leaders have been doing election rallies, ( Narendra) Modi has been attending party events, when CRPF jawans were martyred or when Pakistani jets were being taken on by our brave pilots," the added.

appealed to the Opposition parties to introspect their statement, saying it is being used by to bolster their case.

In a joint statement, twenty-one Opposition parties expressed "deep anguish" over what they alleged was "blatant politicisation" of the sacrifices of the armed forces and urged the Centre to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India's sovereignty, unity and integrity.

