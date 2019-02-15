Markande's fifer hand India 'A' innings victory over England Lions

Young scalped five wickets to spun 'A' to a convincing innings and 68-run win over England Lions in the second unofficial Test to clinch the two-match series 1-0 here Friday.

Leg-spinner Markande (5 for 31) spun a web around the visitors to bowl them out for 180 in the second innings after following on.

Resuming at 24 for no loss and faced with the daunting task of handling the Indian spinners on a turning wicket, the Lions batsmen came a cropper with only (50) and (44) showing some fight.

Besides Markande, Jalaj Saxena (2/40) claimed two wickets.

The 21-year old Markande, who performed creditably for Mumbai Indians in the IPL last year, troubled most of the England batsmen with his guile.

The talented Ollie Pope was Markande's first victim, trapped leg-before.

But opener Duckett mixed caution with aggression in an effort to defy the 'A' bowlers. He hit four boundaries and two sixes in his half-century and was involved in a 40-run partnership with fellow opener (7).

Off-spinner Saxena struck the first blow for the hosts, dismissing Holden leg-before wicket. He also dismissed Duckett in the same manner.

Markande, who plays for in domestic cricket, took over and had the Lions batsmen in a spin, getting a lot of turn on a wearing wicket.

He removed Steve Mullaney, and in quick succession as the Lions capitulated.

Running out of partners, Gregory went on the offensive and hit six fours and a six during his 49-ball knock before becoming the last wicket to fall, handing 'A' victory with a day to spare.

Pace bowlers Varun Aaron (1/39), (1/25) and left-arm spinner (1/25) picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, the Rahul Dravid-coached India 'A' team had enforced the follow-on after dismissing the visitors for 144 in the first innings in reply to the hosts' 392 all out.

Abhimanyu Easwaran, who slammed 117 in India's score, was named man of the match for his effort.

Brief scores: India 'A' 392 all out in 144.4 overs ( 117, K L Rahul 81, Priyank Panchal 50; 4/60, 3/71) beat England Lions 144 & 180 all out in 53.3 overs ( 50, 44; 5/31).

