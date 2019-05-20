TN outfit moves HC for conducting anti-Godse meeting

-
A Tamil Nadu-based outfit has approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to authorities for granting permission to conduct a meeting here to inform the public that Nathuram Godse was a 'Hindu fundamentalist' and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.
Advocate Doraisamy filed the plea on behalf of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam.
The petition comes against the backdrop of the row triggered by actor-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi assassin Godse.
At an election rally in Aravakurichi last week, Haasan had said "Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts."
The outfit sought permission for conducting the meeting at Mylapore on May 26.
