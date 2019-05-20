TN outfit moves HC for conducting anti-Godse meeting

A Tamil Nadu-based outfit has approached the seeking a direction to authorities for granting permission to conduct a meeting here to inform the public that Nathuram was a 'Hindu fundamentalist' and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

Doraisamy filed the plea on behalf of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam.

The petition comes against the backdrop of the row triggered by Kamal Haasan's remark that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to assassin

At an election rally in Aravakurichi last week, Haasan had said "Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram There it (terrorism, apparently) starts."



The outfit sought permission for conducting the meeting at Mylapore on May 26.

