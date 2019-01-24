TMC wants youth to play a vital role in poll campaign

Ahead of polls, the wants to increase its membership in student and youth wings and aims to reach out to the first time voters ahead of the

Youth is headed by the chief minister Mamata Banerjees nephew and member Abhishek Banerjee.

"We want to tap the first time voters and want to reach out to them with the developmental work that the TMC has done in last seven years and the propagate about the anti-people policies of the Modi government," said a senior TMC leader.

The TMC has set a target to outline a strategy to achieve the target. The party as adopted a new strategy for to attract more youths and students into the party.

"Apart from street corner meetings outside various colleges. We are also taking steps to stop frequent infighting among student leaders. Infighting is having adverse effects on party's image we won't tolerate it," the TMC leaders said.

Last year TMCP state president Jaya Dutta was removed following controversy over college admissions. She was replaced by Trinankur Bhattacharya.

The party has asked youth leaders to recah out to each and every blocks and corners of the state to propagate about the policies of the TMC in the state.

