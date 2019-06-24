TN CM chairs cabinet meeting

Chief Minister K Monday chaired a meeting of his cabinet.

There was no official word on what was discussed in the meeting, though a tweet on Palaniswami's Twitter handle, @CMOTamilNadu, said the cabinet meeting was held with him presiding.

The meeting comes ahead of the 23-day Assembly session on Friday which is expected to be a stormy affair.

The DMK, which is expected to raise issues like the water scarcity in many parts of the state including here, besides the Cauvery dispute, has already given a resolution seeking P Dhanapal's removal.

The resolution was given on April 30, hours after the issued notices to three AIADMK MLAs, who have sided with rival leader TTV Dhinakaran, for alleged anti-party activities.

