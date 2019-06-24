JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dera head parole issue: Sirsa Police yet to give its report to DC

3 killed as jeep rams tree in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu
Business Standard

TN CM chairs cabinet meeting

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday chaired a meeting of his cabinet.

There was no official word on what was discussed in the meeting, though a tweet on Palaniswami's Twitter handle, @CMOTamilNadu, said the cabinet meeting was held with him presiding.

The meeting comes ahead of the 23-day Assembly session on Friday which is expected to be a stormy affair.

The DMK, which is expected to raise issues like the water scarcity in many parts of the state including here, besides the Cauvery dispute, has already given a resolution seeking Speaker P Dhanapal's removal.

The resolution was given on April 30, hours after the Speaker issued notices to three AIADMK MLAs, who have sided with rival leader TTV Dhinakaran, for alleged anti-party activities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 18:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU