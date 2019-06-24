Nepalese woman arrested for cheating Indian man

A 21-year-old Nepalese woman has been arrested for cheating an Indian man of Rs 23 lakh after befriending him on Facebook.
The woman from Mahottari district in southern Nepal was arrested from Kathmandu.
She befriended Shripal Jain, 38, from Maharastra, on Facebook by pretending to be the member of a rich family in Nepal, according to Kathmandu Metropolitan Police Circle.
Later the woman told Jain that she will pass on her family business to him. She also invited Jain to Nepal to discuss her business plans.
The woman took Jain into confidence and asked for Rs 23 lakh on the pretext of paying a huge amount for customs clearance of some goods sent by her father in India.
After taking the money she disappeared. Jain filed a complaint with police which searched her rented room in Kathmandu. They recovered nearly Rs 20 lakh in cash and some documents. The police have initiated legal action against the woman.
