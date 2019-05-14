TN CM slams Stalin for 'double standards' on alliance

Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tuesday questioned M K Stalin's "double standards" vis-a-vis alliance, remarks that came a day after K Chandrasekhar Rao called on the DMK here.

Canvassing votes for his party candidate in bypoll bound-Sulur in Coimbatore, the AIADMK veteran also slammed the DMK for seeking the Speaker's removal after he issued notice to three party legislators for allegedly siding with rival leader T T V Dhinakaran.

" had announced ( president) Rahul Gandhi as the (Opposition's) Prime Ministerial candidate. But now he is meeting Chandrasekhar Rao. Why this double standards," he said.

People had written their "judgment" which will be known on May 23, when the counting of votes polled in the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections will be done, the AIADMK joint coordinator said.

Rao, also supremo, has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties and had called on the here Monday.

While had described the meeting as a "courtesy call," he had also said he saw no chances for a non-BJP, non- "third front" post Lok Sabha polls, though a decision could be taken only after May 23, the counting day.

Hitting out at and Dhinakaran, Palaniswami said the two had entered into a "secret pact" against the AIADMK government.

He asked why would react when P Dhanapal issued notices to three AIADMK legislators for alleged anti-party activities, referring to the DMK moving a motion seeking the Speaker's removal.

"Stalin is resorting to various tactics fearing loss. Soon after the Government submitted a petition against the three MLAs, DMK moved a no-confidence motion against the Speaker," he said.

"Stalin is hell bent on toppling this government through Dhinakaran. That effort will never materialise," he said.

