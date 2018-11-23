TN CM urges Rly Ministry to waive freight charges for cyclone

The government Friday urged the to waive freight charges for relief material meant for cyclone Gaja affected districts in the state.

K Palaniswami wrote to Piyush Goyal, saying this "has been done in the case of recent floods."



"I request the Railways to waive the freight charges collected from donors for the relief materials sent to the stations in disaster affected areas addressed to the District Collectors, as has been done in the case of recent floods," Palaniswami said in his letter to Goyal.

He told the that seeing the plight of the 'hapless victims,' relief material were being mobilised from all over the country.

He said the cyclone, which crossed the coast on November 16, has 'devastated' the affected districts, with people having lost their homes, livestock, plantation and livelihood.

Cyclone 'Gaja' had crossed the coast early on November 16 between and Vedaranyam, about 300 km from Chennai. It left behind a trail of destruction in district and also in several other districts.

The cyclone has claimed 63 lives, with Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Pudukottai being the worst affected districts.

