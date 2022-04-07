Covid-19 pandemic: Tamil Nadu reports 26 new cases and no deaths

-
A day after reporting a rise in new COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported 26 infections and pushed the caseload to 34,53,011 till date. There were no fatalities, so the toll remained unchanged with 38,025, the Health Department said.
On Wednesday, the State recorded 30 new cases.
Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 37 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,14,739 leaving 247 active infections, a bulletin said.
Among districts, Chennai saw 12 new cases while Chengalpet, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Karur, Salem, Thanjavur, Tiruvallur recorded cases below 10 each.
The State capital - Chennai - registered 7,51,167 cases overall while 12 districts reported nil active infections each.
A total of 21,635 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,57,57,245.
Among those tested positive for the infection include 14 men and 12 women, the bulletin said.
