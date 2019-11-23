JUST IN
TN shops to down shutters on December 17

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Shops in Tamil Nadu will down shutters on December 17 to highlight the losses being faced by traders, Tamil Nadu Federation of Traders Association president A M Vikaram Raja said on Saturday.

This was being done to bring the attention of the government to the heavy loss faced by traders due to foreign investment in retail sector, Raja told reporters here.

He claimed that the Centre has not addressed the the federation's grievances with regard to GST and added that there was need to protect the local traders.

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 18:51 IST

