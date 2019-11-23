TN shops to down shutters on December 17

Shops in Tamil Nadu will down shutters on December 17 to highlight the losses being faced by traders, Tamil Nadu Federation of Traders Association president A M Vikaram Raja said on Saturday.

This was being done to bring the attention of the government to the heavy loss faced by traders due to foreign investment in retail sector, Raja told reporters here.

He claimed that the Centre has not addressed the the federation's grievances with regard to GST and added that there was need to protect the local traders.

