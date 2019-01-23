Tonga: Whole country cut off from Facebook, YouTube

has been plunged into virtual cyber darkness after an undersea cable broke, cutting off the kingdom from almost all cell phone and

While life without the Internet may be considered a paradise for many, relies heavily on links with the outside world for daily supplies and vital tourist earnings, and faced "an absolute disaster" as officials struggled to fix the problem.

"We are all heavily tied to the Internet for doing business and for the government," Mary Fonua, service Matangi Tonga, told AFP on Wednesday.

"There's no Facebook, which is how the Tongan diaspora communicate with each other, businesses can't get orders out, airlines can't take bookings for passengers or freight."



While the authorities look into the cause and struggle to find a solution, they have turned to a small, locally operated as back-up.

In the meantime non-essential sites like have been blocked to preserve much-needed bandwidth.

The restricted access also meant serious problems getting money transfers through for families who rely on income from relatives working overseas.

"It's an absolute disaster for Tonga, a national crisis," Fonua said.

Cable, which administers the 827-kilometre (514-mile) cable between Tonga and Fiji, said had to be prioritised until repairs were completed, and in the websites may be blocked while the country of 110,000 relies on makeshift connectivity.

"Eighty per cent of our international traffic is from social media," Tonga told

"We may block Facebook, and stuff like that in the meantime so that we can maximise the small bandwidth that we have from satellite on what is important to the country."



At the Pacific Tonga, said telex transfers could be completed via to the in Papua New Guinea, "but we need the for Moneygram, and emails".

Officials said it could take up to two weeks to fix the cable.

