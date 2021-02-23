Toolkit case: Delhi court grants bail to climate activist Disha Ravi

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrestedin connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a "toolkit" on social media related to the farmers' protest.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted relief to Ravi on a personal bond of Rs one lakh and two sureties of like amount.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru and brought to Delhi. She was currently in police custody.

