Top officials plagiarised parts of their university theses, an AFP review has found, testing the government's pledge to crack down on academic

A former vice president, a supreme court judge, a former top public security official, in the restive region of Xinjiang are among a half-dozen officials who borrowed from other people's work without citing them, the analysis showed.

The State Council, China's cabinet, released last year the first ever national guidelines to enforce academic integrity in research following a series of plagiarism scandals, warning that those caught would be "severely punished".

Last month, the Film Academy revoked a doctorate awarded to popular after finding that sections of a paper published while he was a graduate student were copied from earlier works without references.

The incident led to a heated debate on Chinese about "fake qualifications" among China's powerful and well-connected.

An AFP review of 12 master's and doctoral theses by Chinese officials available on National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) -- a database under the ministries of and Science -- found six cases in which passages were copied from other authors without citations.

qualifications are closely linked to promotions within the party, experts say, putting pressure on officials to cut corners when trying to amass diplomas while working.

"University leaders are well aware of this, because they are also government officials. They are all born with the same roots," said Li Datong, former of Youth Daily.

"The certificate is real, it's not bought on the street, but it is fake in essence. This is a popular practice in the officialdom," Li said.

AFP analysed a dozen theses by using software that detects plagiarism. None of the six officials who plagiarised could be reached for comment or replied to questions sent by AFP.

This includes the doctoral dissertation by Chen Quanguo, a member of the party's elite Politburo and the top in Xinjiang.

Chen has overseen a massive security crackdown since taking the top post in Xinjiang in August 2016, with an estimated one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities held in internment camps. denies holding people by force in what it describes as "vocational centres".

A rising political star, Chen graduated from in 2004.

His thesis, titled "Research on the Correlation between Human Capital Accumulation and Economic Development in Central China", includes over 60 paragraphs copied without citation from another work.

The other paper, titled "Human Capital and its Contribution to Economic Growth: An Empirical Study of Guangdong Province", was submitted to in 2002 by doctoral candidate

Zhu is now an at the School of Management in China's prestigious

Large chunks of the introduction to Chen's thesis is copied almost word-for-word without references from another 2002 thesis titled "Economic analysis of Human Capital" submitted by to the

Mo, an at University of Technology, declined to comment when AFP asked whether



Chen had asked for permission to use his work.

The did not respond to requests for comment.

The -- responsible for personnel promotions and punishing rule-breakers -- declined a request for comment about the six plagiarism cases.

All six officials were working part-time toward their postgraduate degrees while holding public office.

Outing top officials could be a tough proposition for universities, which are controlled by the Communist Party.

"In many cases, party officials obtain degrees from institutions that have ties to and would benefit from their government positions," said a Chinese academic from elite Renmin University, who asked to remain anonymous.

China's from 2013 to 2018, Li Yuanchao, wrote a doctoral dissertation titled "Some Issues Concerning the Production of Socialist Culture and Art" in 1998.

His paper includes 20 paragraphs that are identical to a 1991 thesis titled "On the Spiritual and Cultural Needs of the Masses of the Socialist Society" by Zhang Mingeng.

Li obtained his doctoral degree from the central party school.

A 2004 doctoral thesis by the of the Supreme People's Court, Zhang Shuyuan, has dozens of paragraphs contained in a dissertation published by a year earlier and titled "Criminal Retrial Theory and System".

Former Chen Zhaoyu, former and former of the also borrowed heavily from other authors without attribution for their academic papers.

The guidelines issued last year adopt a "zero tolerance" attitude towards plagiarism.

The punishments include having one's degree revoked, being subjected to a promotion freeze or being fired, depending on the severity of the violation. If rule-breakers are party members then they shall be "given disciplinary sanctions," it says, without offering details.

expelled a last year for plagiarising 15 research papers, reported.

But no top party officials have been publicly punished.

