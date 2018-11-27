Toyota Kirloskar mulls hike in price of vehicles by 4%

: Automobile company Kirloskar Motor is considering to increase the price of its products by upto 4 per cent from January 1, 2019 in view of rising costs.

After periodically reviewing the continuous pressure of increasing costs because of rupee depreciation, the company intends to hike the price of vehicles, a press release said here.

Kirloskar has been absorbing additional costs all this while and protecting the customers from the spurt in prices, the release said.

"But, the pressure of cost in has been so much that we have to pass it on to the customers," the release added.

The company has two plants in Bidadi on the outskirts of the city and they manufacture Innova, Fortuner, Corolla Altis, Yaris, Etios, Etios Liva, Etios Cross, and Hybrid.

The factories have a production capacity of 3.1 lakh units annually.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)