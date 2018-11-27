JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HC rejects plea challenging excise dept's order to shift liquor vend

NASA's Mars CubeSat success paves way for smaller deep space probes
Business Standard

Toyota Kirloskar mulls hike in price of vehicles by 4%

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

: Automobile company Toyota Kirloskar Motor is considering to increase the price of its products by upto 4 per cent from January 1, 2019 in view of rising manufacturing costs.

After periodically reviewing the continuous pressure of increasing manufacturing costs because of rupee depreciation, the company intends to hike the price of vehicles, a press release said here.

Toyota Kirloskar has been absorbing additional costs all this while and protecting the customers from the spurt in prices, the release said.

"But, the pressure of cost in manufacturing has been so much that we have to pass it on to the customers," the release added.

The company has two plants in Bidadi on the outskirts of the city and they manufacture Innova, Fortuner, Corolla Altis, Toyota Yaris, Etios, Etios Liva, Etios Cross, Camry and Camry Hybrid.

The factories have a production capacity of 3.1 lakh units annually.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 13:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements