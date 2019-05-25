Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar Highway after remaining closed for 13 hours

Traffic on the strategic 270-km National Highway resumed on Saturday evening after being closed for over 13 hours following a massive landslide in district, officials said.

The landslide, triggered by incessant rains over the past two days, occurred near Battery Cheshma around 4.30 am, completely blocking the only all-weather road linking with rest of the country, Suresh Sharma, of Police (traffic), national highway Ramban, told

After hectic efforts by the road clearance agencies, lasting over 13 hours, the road was cleared and stranded vehicles were allowed to move, he said.

The traffic on the highway plies between the twin capitals of and alternatively due to ongoing four-laning works.

Sharma said a minor landslide in Digdole area was cleared within a few hours.

Meanwhile, officials said, of and of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha visited Saturday and reviewed the traffic arrangements for smooth conduct of annual Amarnath Yatra.

The yatra to the 3,880-metre high holy cave shrine in south is scheduled to begin from the twin routes of Pahalgam in district and Baltal in district on July 1.

Accompanied by district civil and police officers, the inspected the sites for setting up of community kitchens from Chanderkote to along the highway. Later, they spoke to representative of 'langer' authorities, officials said.

They said Verma visited various halting points and shelter sheds designated for the pilgrims along the highway.

The inspected the ongoing construction work on the highway and directed the concerned agencies to ensure smooth and safe passage of traffic by closing potholes, maintaining drains, sprinkling water on roads and installation of signboards bearing important contact numbers, officials said.

