TRAI asks DTH firm Independent TV to justify tariff plans against new framework

Broadcast regulator TRAI has written to DTH operator (formerly Big TV) asking it to justify its current tariff plans in the backdrop of the sector's new regulatory framework.

In a letter to Independent TV, the (TRAI) has also called a meeting with the of the DTH company on the said matter, Tuesday.

The regulator flagged the issue after it received several consumer complaints over lack of clarity on tariff plans and their break-up details for monthly charges, a TRAI source said.

"...You are hereby directed to provide all the information in the prescribed format as sought by TRAI.... Further you are also required to provide detailed justification that the present tariff plans, being offered by are in line with the new regulatory framework clearly indicating the bifurcation of the Network Capacity Fee and other charges," TRAI said in its letter dated February 27.

TRAI has also asked to clarify its position on complaints received by the regulator. The DTH operator is said to have 0.83 million subscribers.

Independent TV could not be reached for comments.

TRAI recently unveiled the new tariff order and regulatory regime for the broadcast and cable sector, which paves the way for consumers to opt for channels they wish to view, and pay only for them.

It has said every channel should be offered a la carte, with a transparent display of rates on electronic programme guide. Last month, the regulator extended the timeline for consumers to make their channel preferences up to March 31, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)