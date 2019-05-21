Deora fears EVM tampering in Mumbai, writes to poll body

Two days before the scheduled counting of votes for the recently-concluded elections, has written a letter to Maharashtra expressing possibility of "tampering of EVMs" stored in various centres in the city.

Deora, who is contesting from South seat, alleged that he had received "very shocking" feedback about such possibility.

He alleged that some people as well as vehicles were found moving around these centres in a suspicious manner.

All six constituencies in had gone to polls on April 29.

"Our workers who are constantly looking after these centres from outside have informed us about suspicious movements of few persons and /or vehicles around these centres," Deora stated.

Such instances create serious doubts and fear about the safety and security of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Deora requested the to increase vigilance and security at these counting centres to prevent tampering of EVM units in any manner.

He also requested that volunteers of be allowed to remain outside these centres for "safeguarding" the EVMs, along with security officials already deployed there.

Deora also demanded that passwords of CCTV cameras installed at these centres be provided to Congress party so that it can monitor movements at these centres round the clock.

