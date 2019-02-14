TRS counts on BJD, YSRCP, BSP & SP for its federal front idea

The TRS is hopeful of the BJD, YSRCP, and even the BSP and SP buying the idea of its K Chandrasekhar Rao on forging a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties, a key indicated Thursday.

On Congress, TMC and other opposition parties Wednesday speaking of a common agenda and pre-poll ties to take on the BJP, Telangna Rashtra Samiti leader B Vinod Kumar said with nearing, outfits crafting their own strategy is natural.

"For us it's not an issue. For us, it's not important. We have our own strategy", the of TRS in Lok Sabha told PTI, noting that his party has been promoting the idea of a federal front in recent months.

"We (regional parties) should have our own strategy", he said voicing opposition to regional outfits aligning with the "so-called" national parties -- the and BJP.

During UPA-1 rule, the had 147 seats but it "dictated terms to regional parties on whose strength it formed the government", Kumar claimed.

"TRS' view is that regional should unite, coordinate among themselves and talk to national parties", the member said.

"So, definitely the view of TRS would continue and before general elections, we will sell this idea to all regional parties who are independent like us, and also parties who are with NDA and also with UPA," Kumar said.

He said the TRS was hopeful of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), YSR Party (YSRCP), even and buying Rao's federal front idea.

"We have strength in our idea, many political pundits may or may not have understood it. But that's the reality. We can talk (about the impact of a federal front) in the month of June (after Lok Sabha election results are known)", he said.

Asked if the TRS would extend support to the Y S Jagan YSRCP in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh, due by May, Kumar said, "there is no need for him (Reddy) to have support of us because we have no role there in politics".

"We have not even a single voter (in Andhra Pradesh). We never had our party unit there (in Andhra Pradesh). We supporting that party (YSRCP) does not arise", he said.

On Rao's statement that his party would give a "return gift" to N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP which contested last year's Telangana elections in alliance with the Congress to take on the TRS, Kumar said, "That we will give in our own way. In the coming days, you will see".

