NDA leading in 38 seats, RJD in 2 seats in Bihar

The BJP-led NDA is leading in 38 seats of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in while the RJD is leading in two seats, according to trends.

The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 16 seats each while the LJP is leading in six seats.

The RJD, a 'Mahagathbandhan' constituent, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra.

Prominent NDA faces who are leading include- Union ministers (Patna Sahib), (Purvi Champaran), (Begusarai), RK Singh (Ara), (Buxar)



Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), (Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother (Hajipur) are also among the NDA candidates who are leading.

and BJP candidate is trailing by over 6,200 votes from his rival RJD candidate and Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter in Pataliputra seat.

Prominent faces of the 'Mahagathbandhan' faces who are trailing include Sharad Yadav (Madhepura), (Patna Sahib), former Lok Sabha (Sasaram), former JNUSU and nominee (Begusarai), RLSP (Karakat), (Khagaria), former CM and HAM (S) Jitan Ram Manjhi (Gaya).

and BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading by over 36,000 votes over his nearest candidate and film star in Patna Sahib constituency while has maintained a lead of over 80,000 votes over his rival candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai constituency.

Senior leader Sharad Yadav, who is contesting on a RJD ticket from Madhepura, is trailing behind of the JD(U) by over 40,000 votes.

Meira Kumar is trailing by over 18,000 votes in Sasaram while former minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing by over 32,000 votes in Gaya.

