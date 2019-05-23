NDA leading in 38 seats, RJD in 2 seats in Bihar

The BJP-led NDA is leading in 38 seats of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar while the RJD is leading in two seats, according to Electrion Commission trends.
The BJP and JD(U) are leading in 16 seats each while the LJP is leading in six seats.
The RJD, a 'Mahagathbandhan' constituent, is leading in two seats of Jehanabad and Pataliputra.
Prominent NDA faces who are leading include- Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad (Patna Sahib), Radha Mohan Singh (Purvi Champaran), Giriraj Singh (Begusarai), RK Singh (Ara), Ashwini Kumar Choubey (Buxar)
Rajiv Pratap Rudy (Saran), Chirag Paswan (Jamui), Ram Vilas Paswan's brother Pashupati Kumar Paras (Hajipur) are also among the NDA candidates who are leading.
Union Minister and BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav is trailing by over 6,200 votes from his rival RJD candidate and Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter Misa Bharti in Pataliputra seat.
Prominent faces of the 'Mahagathbandhan' faces who are trailing include Sharad Yadav (Madhepura), actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha (Patna Sahib), former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kjmar (Sasaram), former JNUSU president and CPI nominee Kanhaiya Kumar (Begusarai), RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Karakat), Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni (Khagaria), former Bihar CM and HAM (S) Jitan Ram Manjhi (Gaya).
Union Law Minister and BJP candidate Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading by over 36,000 votes over his nearest Congress candidate and film star Shatrughan Sinha in Patna Sahib constituency while Giriraj Singh has maintained a lead of over 80,000 votes over his rival CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in Begusarai constituency.
Senior leader Sharad Yadav, who is contesting on a RJD ticket from Madhepura, is trailing behind Dinesh Chandra Yadav of the JD(U) by over 40,000 votes.
Meira Kumar is trailing by over 18,000 votes in Sasaram while former chief minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi is trailing by over 32,000 votes in Gaya.
