JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UN peacekeepers probe Darfur killings, raise death toll to 17
Business Standard

Trump announces exit of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders

AFP  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticized for her performance in the White House.

"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted, adding that he hoped she would run for governor of her state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 14 2019. 02:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU