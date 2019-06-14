Trump announces exit of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders

-
ALSO READ
Trump will participate in Davos: White House
God wanted Trump to be President: White House Press Secretary
Bernie Sanders recorded presidential campaign video: report
Bernie Sanders became a millionaire after 2016 presidential bid: Report
Bernie Sanders launches second run for US president
-
President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of the departure of spokeswoman Sarah Sanders, who has been widely criticized for her performance in the White House.
"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted, adding that he hoped she would run for governor of her state.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU