Trump arrives at his comfort zone at 'winter White House'

is back in his comfort zone at the winter White House, Mar-a-Lago, the club which serves as his refuge from

As he departed for Mar-a-Lago, where women in furs and men in diamond jewellery and monogrammed slippers mingle with and Fabio at celebrations and rubs elbows with Cabinet members, and the 'MyPillow' guy at dinner, Trump said he'd be doing "a lot of work" while in

All presidents have had their favorite retreats: George H.W. Bush's family had a compound in Kennebunkport, Maine; loved his ranch in Crawford, Texas; and savored winter getaways to his home state of

But none has drawn the fascination or raised the ethical issues of Mar-a-Lago, where Trump spends his time mixing work, business and pleasure in the company of dues-paying members.

It's one of the many ways in which Trump has transformed the presidency and managed to hold onto the life he had before taking office.

"His visits to are part of the original sins of his presidency, and the fact that he's returning there shows that he has not learned his lesson," said former

He described the club as "a place where, for sky-high admissions fees, business executives who have strong interests before the government can literally engage in purchasing access to the

Those fees also seem to be down payments on ambassadorships." Indeed, Trump recently picked Lana Marks, a handbag designer and member, to serve as US to

She's the fourth member to be nominated for such a post, according to the watchdog group in Washington, where Eisen serves at

Trump is typically lightly staffed during his visits south.

But those who do make the trip are on alert, wary of club members and invited guests who buttonhole the in dining rooms and other club spaces where they have near-unimpeded access.

Members, including business moguls and socialites, often raise pet projects, make policy suggestions and share oddball ideas everything from trying to sell the president on the benefits of nuclear-powered cars to pitching their own formulas for Mideast peace.

Trump sometimes directs his staff to follow up on their suggestions.

officials described the lengths to which aides have gone to try to run interference: scanning daily guest lists, reserving the dinner table next to Trump's to keep as close an eye on him as possible and keeping tabs on the people who approach him to make sure none raises alarms.

Trump's presidency has forced the club to adopt new security measures, among other changes.

He's hosted Japan's and Chinese President at the club for diplomatic summits, plotted a response to a North Korean missile launch from the club's candlelit outdoor dining terrace and delivered a statement to the nation from one of its ballrooms.

Members now clamour for dinner reservations on nights they know Trump will be in town.

Membership fees are up. And some groups that used to hold events at the club now steer clear to avoid controversy over patronizing the president's playground.

But much has also stayed the same, with Trump returning to his old, pre-presidential role of glad-handing host and " of Mar-a-Lago," schmoozing with members and their guests as he'd done for years before his 2016 election.

Trump is expected to have a limited public schedule over his break.

Last year, his only public events took place on Day, when he held a video conference call with service members from one of the club's ornately decorated rooms and visited a station to hand out lunches.

That was before a dinner that felt more like a homecoming, as Trump joined more than 500 of the club's members and guests in a gilded ballroom for a meal that included traditional turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes, as well as local favourites like stone crab.

"It was very thrilling because when the entered, without anybody saying anything, the whole room rose and everyone started applauding," Toni Holt Kramer, a member who founded a boosters' group called Trumpettes USA, recounted last year.

"The unity was overwhelming."



During last year's Thanksgiving stay, Trump visited both of his nearby golf properties, playing with champions including Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, and Nicklaus' pro-golfer son,

This year, the forecast is calling for intermittent rain.

