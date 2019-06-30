JUST IN
Business Standard

Trump arrives in DMZ ahead of meeting with N.Korea's Kim: White House

AFP  |  Panmunjom (South Korea) 

US President Donald Trump arrived Sunday in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean peninsula, according to the White House, ahead of a meeting with the North's leader Kim Jong Un.

The expected encounter, only suggested a day earlier by Trump on Twitter, comes with negotiations over the North's nuclear programme in stalemate since the leaders' last summit in Vietnam in February.

First Published: Sun, June 30 2019. 11:25 IST

