Trump arrives in DMZ ahead of meeting with N.Korea's Kim: White House

US President Donald Trump arrived Sunday in the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean peninsula, according to the White House, ahead of a meeting with the North's leader Kim Jong Un.

The expected encounter, only suggested a day earlier by Trump on Twitter, comes with negotiations over the North's nuclear programme in stalemate since the leaders' last summit in Vietnam in February.

