There he blows again.

Donald Trump's erratic spelling habits on spouted again Thursday when he wrote about having recently met with the " of Whales."



That would be Charles, of Wales, whom he met last week at World War II commemorations in Britain.

The error prompted a wave of hilarity online, with one asking if the had made the mistake "on porpoise."



Trump, who is an enthusiastic user of and has some 61 million followers, quickly corrected the original tweet. But his new version did not change another inaccurate reference, this time to the " of England."Elizabeth II, who hosted Trump at a state dinner in London, is actually of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, of which England is only one part.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)