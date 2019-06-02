Trump: Jerry West to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

says that Jerry West, the pro basketball great, will receive the

"The Great will be receiving our Nation's highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, for his outstanding career, both on and off the court," according to the Trump Saturday night tweet. West, a member of the basketball Hall of Fame who played for the and played college basketball at University. No date was announced for the award for the 81-year-old West, who has also worked as a

Trump recently gave the to golfing great and plans to give one later this month to Arthur Laffer, the known as a leading proponent of supply-side economics.

