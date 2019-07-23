Trump, Khan discuss Afghan, terrorism in 1st meet: White House

US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have discussed ways to resolve the Afghanistan conflict and the challenge terrorism poses to the regional stability, the White House said Tuesday.

It was the first summit-level engagement between Pakistan and the United States since 2015, according to Pakistan's Foreign Office.

The relations between Pakistan and the United States nosedived last year after the US President accused Islamabad of giving nothing to Washington but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists.

Trump expressed hope that the two leaders would revive all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including expanding trade deals and strengthening military-to-military ties, as they continue to make progress toward bringing peace and stability to South Asia, the White House said in a statement.

The statement made no mention of any lifting of the freeze on the US security assistance to Pakistan.

Trump expressed hope that the two leaders would revive all aspects of the bilateral relationship, including expanding trade deals and strengthening military-to-military ties, as they continue to make progress toward bringing peace and stability to South Asia, according to the statement.

Trump met Khan to discuss how the two countries can work together to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity in South Asia, it said.

The two leaders discussed the threat that terrorism presents to regional stability and ways in which Pakistan can support a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan, it said.

Trump acknowledged initial steps that Pakistan has taken to facilitate the Afghan peace efforts, it said.

Noting the link between peace and prosperity, the two leaders agreed that economic engagement between the United States and Pakistan would be mutually beneficial when the US security concerns are addressed.

"The President and the Prime Minister agreed that the economic engagement between the US and Pakistan would foster development in Pakistan as well as investment and jobs in the US. Both leaders concurred that such engagement would also contribute to peace and prosperity in the wider South Asia region," the White House added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)