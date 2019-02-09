Trump says summit with Kim to take place in Hanoi

US and North Korean leader Un will meet for a second much-anticipated summit in Hanoi, as preparations kick into high gear for the peace talks.

Trump announced the exact location on -- only the country, Vietnam, was previously known -- for the follow-on to the leaders' summit in last year as he hailed "very productive" preparatory talks between diplomats from the two

"My representatives have just left North after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Un," Trump said.

"It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28. I look forward to seeing Kim & advancing the cause of peace!" The said the for North will meet again with officials ahead of the Trump-Kim talks -- hours after he returned to from talks in the North on the summit's agenda.

In a statement, the State Department said talks during Stephen Biegun's three-day trip explored Trump and Kim's "commitments of complete denuclearization, transforming US-DPRK relations and building a lasting peace on the " Biegun landed at late Friday, told AFP.

The State Department confirmed Biegun agreed to meet his North Korean counterpart Chol again before the leaders' talks.

North has yet to provide any official confirmation of the summit and Un appeared to make no mention of it during a meeting earlier with the top brass of the

As reported by state media, the meeting focused on the need to modernize the military while maintaining party discipline in the ranks.

Biegun is expected to share details of his meetings with his South Korean counterpart and on Saturday.

Attention will focus on whether the US team have offered to lift some economic sanctions in return for taking concrete steps toward denuclearization.

Discussions on declaring an end to the 1950-53 Korean War could also have been on the table, with Biegun last week saying Trump was "ready to end this war." The three-year conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the two Koreas still technically at war, with the US keeping 28,500 troops in the South.

The US was also likely to have discussed with his and security matters for the upcoming Trump-Kim summit.

At their landmark summit in last year, the mercurial US and North Korean leaders produced a vaguely worded document in which Kim pledged to work towards "the denuclearization of the " But progress has since stalled, with the two sides disagreeing over what that means.

Experts say tangible progress on Pyongyang's nuclear weapons will be needed for the second summit if it is to avoid being dismissed as "reality TV.

