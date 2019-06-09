Trump says US, Mexico reach agreement to prevent tariffs

announced late Friday that he had suspended plans to impose tariffs on Mexico, tweeting that the country "has agreed to take strong measures" to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the

A "US- Joint Declaration" released by the State Department outlined the details of the deal, saying the US "will immediately expand the implementation" of a program that returns asylum-seekers who cross the southern border to while their claims are adjudicated. will "offer jobs, and education" to those people, "according to its principles," the agreement stated.

Mexico has also agreed, it said, to take "unprecedented steps to increase enforcement to curb irregular migration," including the deployment of the throughout the country, especially on its southern border with

And Mexico is taking "decisive action to dismantle human smuggling and trafficking organizations as well as their illicit financial and transportation networks," the State Department said.

The US announced in December that it would make some asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases were being proceeded a begrudging agreement with Mexico that has taken months to scale and that has been plagued with glitches, including wrong court dates, and issues with lawyers reaching their clients.

Homeland Security officials have been ramping up slowly, and were already working to spread the program along the border before the latest blowup.

About 10,000 people have been returned to Mexico to wait out the processing of their immigration cases since the program began January 29. More than 100,000 migrants are currently crossing the US border each month, but not everyone claims asylum and migrants can wait an entire year before making a claim.

Any sizable increase may also be difficult to achieve. At the San Ysidro crossing alone, Mexico had been prepared to accept up to 120 asylum seekers per week, but for the first six weeks only 40 people per week were returned.

Trump's had announced the tariff plan last week, declaring in a tweet that, on June 10, the US would "impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP."



US officials had laid out steps Mexico could take to prevent the tariffs, but many had doubts that even those steps would be enough to satisfy Trump on illegal immigration, a signature issue of his presidency and one that he sees as crucial to his 2020 re-election campaign.

After returning from Europe Friday, though, Trump tweeted, "I am pleased to inform you that The of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico."



He wrote that the "Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the US on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended."He said Mexico has agreed to work to "stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border" and said those steps would "greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the "The reversal marked a change in tone from earlier Friday, when his told reporters in before Trump took off: "Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday." Trump has often said unpredictability helps him negotiate.

The 5% tax on all Mexican goods , which would increase every month up to 25% under Trump's plan, would have had enormous economic implications for both countries.

Americans bought billion worth of Mexican imports last year, led by cars and auto parts. Many members of Trump's and business allies had urged him to reconsider or at least postpone actually implementing the tariffs as talks continue citing the potential harm to American consumers and manufactures.

US and Mexican officials met for more than 10 hours Friday during a third day of talks at the trying to hash out a deal that would satisfy Trump's demand that Mexico dramatically increase its efforts to crack down on migrants.

The talks were said to be focused, in part, on attempting to reach a compromise on changes that would make it harder for migrants who pass through Mexico from other countries to claim asylum in the US, those monitoring the situation said.

Mexico has opposed such a change but appeared open to considering a potential compromise that could include exceptions or waivers for different types of cases. The joint declaration, however makes no mention of the issue.

Leaving the State Department Friday night, Mexican said he thought the deal struck "a fair balance" because the US "had more drastic proposals and measures at the start."



Earlier, Ebrard tweeted, "Thanks to all the people who have supported us by realizing the greatness of Mexico." Mexican also tweeted.

"Thanks to the support of all Mexicans, the imposition of tariffs on Mexican products exported to the USA has been avoided," he said, calling for a gathering to celebrate in Saturday.

Trump in recent months has embraced tariffs as a he can use to force countries to comply with his demands in this case on his signature issue of immigration.

