Russian investigative journalist on drugs charges faces court as supporters cry foul

A Russian investigative facing what supporters call trumped up drugs charges appeared in court in on Saturday.

Ivan Golunov, 36, a Moscow-based for the Meduza independent site has been charged with attempted dealing of a "large amount" of drug mephedrone and cocaine.

Supporters and his defence team said he had received death threats and suggested the drugs were planted to punish him for his reporting.

"We have reasons to believe that Golunov is being persecuted for his journalistic work," Meduza said in a statement.

The respected site is based in EU member to avoid Russian censorship, but some journalists live in Golunov has investigated subjects ranging from Russia's shady funeral industry to corruption in city hall.

Golunov was taken to court from a hospital where doctors examined him and rejected lawyers' claims that he had broken ribs and concussion, while saying he had scratches on his back and a bruised eye.

A ruling was expected on whether to extend his detention.

Golunov, who was arrested on Thursday, earlier told a of Russia's presidential rights council, which advises that police had punched him and stood on his chest, while police denied he was beaten.

Golunov's detention has prompted international concern.

The wrote on Twitter: "We call for the release of Ivan Golunov," saying he "should not suffer persecution over his professional activities", while the called his case "concerning".

Around 20 supporters protested outside the in Berlin with slogans such as "Free Golunov".

Meduza founder and told journalists outside had received death threats over his reporting.

"Ivan received threats. Two months ago they became almost daily," she said.

"They said 'we'll bury you forever'," she said.

One of Golunov's lawyers, Dmitry Dzhulai, told AFP it appeared the drugs had been planted on Golunov.

admitted that they posted photographs of drugs paraphernalia wrongly captioned as showing Golunov's flat.

"Everything indicates that the authorities are planting drugs on their targets to shut them up with a jail sentence," said Natalia Zvyagina, director of Amnesty International's branch in

Russian journalists and rights groups see the case as an example of the persecution of independent reporters, with many saying Golunov was not known to take drugs.

Outside the on Saturday, several journalists held up placards with slogans including "I am the Arrest me too." Police detained four people, an saw.

On Friday, dozens of journalists protested against Golunov's detention outside headquarters and were themselves briefly detained.

warned his arrest could mark "a significant escalation in the persecution" of independent journalists in

Journalists at Russia's dwindling number of independent frequently face criminal probes, physical attacks and official pressure. Drugs accusations, however, are not common.

