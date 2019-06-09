An early 'Tintin' cover sells at auction for USD 1.1 million

An original drawing used for the first published "Tintin" cover was sold at auction on Saturday in for $1.12 million, house told AFP.

The identities of seller and buyer have not been released.

The illustration, by creator (the pseudonym of Belgian Georges Remi), shows the sitting on a tree stump carving a makeshift propeller for his plane after the original was damaged in a rough landing somewhere in the His faithful dog Snowy (Milou in the original French) sits and watches, bandaged from tail to nose.

The beloved books have been translated into more than 70 languages, but in 1929, 22-year-old was still telling the young journalist's story in the pages of Le Petit Vingtieme (The Little Twentieth), a kids' supplement to the Belgian daily Le Vingtieme Siecle (The Twentieth Century).

The serialized stories proved so popular that soon Le Petit Vingtieme published them in 16-page installments instead of the original eight, and on February 13, 1930, Tintin made the cover.

It was only a few months later that the first book in what was to be a series of two dozen -- "Tintin in the Land of the Soviets" -- was published. More than 200 million Tintin books have now been sold worldwide.

Most of the old Tintin cover illustrations are on display at the museum in the Belgian town of Louvain-la-Neuve, according to a text in catalogue by Philippe Goddin, who has written several books about Tintin and Herge, including a seven-volume chronology.

The drawing sold Saturday, in ink and gouache, was signed by Herge. A Heritage spokesman told AFP the illustration, which turned up in Brussels, was one of the "rare cover illustrations signed by Herge in private hands," as well as the oldest.

The -- who often set his Tintin tales in the most exotic of locales -- rarely left in his lifetime. He died in 1983.

Other Tintin works have also drawn big paydays at auction, with some surpassing USD 1.5 million.

