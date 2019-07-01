Trump thanks South Korean president for facilitating meeting with Kim

US President Donald Trump on Monday thanked his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-In for facilitating his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump stepped onto North Korean soil on Sunday and met Kim in the DMZ, becoming the first sitting US president to cross over the line dividing the South and North Koreas. The two leaders agreed to set up teams to resume stalled nuclear talks.

"Thank you to President Moon of South Korea for hosting the American Delegation and me immediately following the very successful G-20 in Japan. While there, it was great to call on Chairman Kim of North Korea to have our very well covered meeting. Good things can happen for all!" Trump tweeted.

Trump, who had travelled to Japan for the G20 summit last week, met the North Korean leader for the third time. Their previous meetings at Singapore and Hanoi failed to bring about a breakthrough to end North Korea's nuclear programme which lead to the imposition of heavy sanctions by the UN.

The US president travelled to the demilitarized zone with Moon and met with troops stationed there before meeting Kim at a point delineating the border between the two states.

Kim then invited Trump to cross into his country. Trump accepted his offer and walked over the demarcation line, becoming the only sitting US president to set foot inside North Korea. Trump said he would invite Kim to the White House.

After posing for photos, Trump and Kim held a bilateral meeting at the Freedom House in border town of Panmunjom, South Korea.

Trump also congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for successfully hosting the G-20 summit, which was attended by leaders of world's top 20 economies, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan for hosting such a fantastic and well-run G-20. There wasn't a thing that was missing or a mistake that was made. PERFECT! The people of Japan must be very proud of their Prime Minister," he tweeted.

