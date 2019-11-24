TSRTC employees' unions to intensify stir

The indefinite strike by the TSRTC employees' unions over various demands continued for the 51st day on Sunday with protesters includingwomen holding demonstrations, taking out rallies and forming human chains across the state.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) JAC Convener E Ashwathama Reddy told reporters here that they would intensify the agitation with a series of picketing programmes on Monday at bus stands, depots and important junctions in the state.

Expressing gratitude to the agitating employees, Reddy said, "We thank all those who took part in the strike for 51 days with determination. The strike will continue."



The striking employees again appealed to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raoto invite them for talks.

Nearly 48,000 employees had begun the indefinite strike on October 5following a call by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the unions,demanding pay revision, recruitment to various posts, amongothers.

Earlier, Rao had said under no circumstances would the corporationbe merged with the transport department.

He termed the employees' stir as "illegal", saying it caused immenseinconvenience to the public.

The state government has made alternate arrangements and engaged the services of temporary drivers and conductors to operate buses.

