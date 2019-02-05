Sushil Modi slams Mamata, demands suspension of Kolkata CP

Bihar Deputy Minister Sushil Kumar Tuesday lambasted supremo Mamata Banerjee for staging a dharna to protest the CBI's attempts to question the in a chit fund case and wondered whether the was privy to any "secret" of the minister.

Demanding that Centre suspend the of police (CP) for being present in Banerjee's dharna, accused her of helping "revival" of the CPI(M)-led Left Front, with a view to dividing anti-BJP votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

The also claimed that the party's popularity was growing in the neighbouring state, even as the ruling TMC was losing its support base.

That was the reason the tried to thwart the rallies of Narendra Modi, and Minister Yogi Adityanath, told reporters here.

When CBI had earlier questioned TMC ministers and MPs, Banerjee did not have problems, but she threw a fit when the agency attempted to grill Rajeev Kumar, he said.

"This makes me wonder whether she is scared that he may divulge some of her unsavory secrets," Modi said.

Banerjee is on a sit-in against the CBI's attempt to question the chief in connection with chit fund scams. Her protest entered the third day on Tuesday.

The Tuesday directed Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate with the agency in investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam probe. However, the judges ruled that he could not be arrested.

On Banerjee's claim that the Supreme Court's ruling that Kumar be questioned without being arrested was tantamount to her moral victory, Modi said if she sees a victory in what is a smack in her face, then none can anything.

"She should explain why did her police prevent CBI sleuths from meeting Kumar on Sunday. They after all wanted only to question him and not arrest him," he said.

Modi said, "In reality, Banerjee is scared of the growing unpopularity of her own party and the corresponding rise in the BJP's appeal. She has, therefore, embarked on a covert attempt to revive her arch rivals - the Left Front - so that anti-BJP votes get divided in the Lok Sabha polls."



He said, "The Centre should also immediately place under suspension for joining the chief minister in the dharna. A serving is not supposed to indulge in such acts."



Kumar, of Police Virendra and Surajit Kar Purkayastha, were with Banerjee at the for sometime on Sunday night.

The Bihar Deputy CM also took a swipe at his predecessor saying his father had similarly tried to thwart his own arrest in the fodder scam decades ago but he has been convicted and now in jail.

"His younger son, who owns properties worth crores at a tender age of 29, seems to be worried about his own prospects which explains his sudden dash to Kolkata to express solidarity to Banerjee," Modi said.

came to Kolkata and met Banerjee at the Tuesday.

Interestingly, RJD's ally Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) disapproved of Banerjee's dharna over the CBI episode.

"She might have a legitimate grouse against the CBI. But she should have gone to the court instead of staging a demonstration which was so unbecoming of a chief minister," HAM founder and former chief minister said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) took a swipe at the opposition in the state, the constituents of which have taken divergent stands on Banerjee's dharna.

"This is the Mahagathbandhan. does not visit a to meet an Upendra Kushwaha but rushes to another state to take part in Mamata Banerjee's dharna. On the other hand, stays away from her dharna," JD(U) MLC and tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)