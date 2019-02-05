Uttam Galva Steels net loss widens to Rs 531 cr in Q3

Tuesday reported widening of net loss to Rs 530.72 crore for December quarter 2018 due to increased and decline in income.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 179.96 crore during October-December 2017, said in a BSE filing.

Total income plunged to Rs 100.05 crore in the said period from Rs 680.48 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the filing.

The company's zoomed to Rs 291.93 crore in the period under review from Rs 121.31 crore in December quarter 2017.

According to the company's website, is one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled and in

The company is into the business of procuring hot rolled and processing it into cold rolled and further into and colour coated coils.

Shares of Uttam Galva Steels ended 4.92 per cent down at Rs 11.20 apiece on BSE.

