PVR terminates MOU with Dubai's Al-Futtaim

operator decided not to proceed with the proposed joint venture arrangement with Dubai's Al- for cinema business expansion in the and (MENA) region, a said.

In July last year, PVR had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al- to explore opportunities for jointly developing cinema business in the region.

It had announced that the two parties would conduct a feasibility study before converting the MoU into a formal joint venture arrangement.

"Post conduct of a feasibility study and necessary evaluation, the management has decided not to proceed with the proposed transaction and has decided against deploying any capital in the region for the time being. The MoU with Al- stands terminated," PVR said in a regulatory filing.

In December 2017, PVR had said it was scouting overseas destinations for expansion and planned to open its first project in in the next two years.

At present, PVR operates over 700 screens in more than 50 cities in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)