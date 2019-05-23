BJP surging ahead in Rajasthan

The BJP was ahead in 23 seats in while its alliance party RLP and the were leading in one seat each, according to trends.

The BJP had contested 4 seats and its alliance partner (RLP) headed by former BJP leader Hanuman Beniwal, contested one seat.

Of the total 25 seats, the is leading in only one seat of Bharatpur, according to the

The BJP is leading in Ajmer (Bhagirath Chaudhary), Alwar (Balak Nath), Banswara (Kanakmal Katara), Barmer (Kailash Chaudhary), Bhilwara (Subhash Chand Baheria), Bikaner (Arjun Ram Meghwal), Chittorgarh (Chandra Prakash Joshi), Churu (Rahul Kaswan), Dausa (Jaskaur Meena), Pali (PP Chaudhary), Rajsamand (Diya Kumari), Sikar (Sumedhanand), Tonk Sawaimadhopur (Sukhbir Singh), Udaipur (Arjun Lal Meena).

The BJP is also ahead in Ganganagar (Nihal Chand), (Ramcharan Bohra), rural (Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore), Jalore (Devji Patel), Jhalawar Baran (Dushyant Singh), Jhunjhunu (Narendra Kumar), Jodhpur (Gajendra Singh), Karauli-Dholpur (Manoj Rajoria), Kota (Om Birla).

RLP candidate is leading in Nagaur.

