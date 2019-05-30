Two drug traffickers arrested with 20 kg doda post

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested and 20 kg of 'doda post' (a kind of opium) seized from them at town in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Thursday.

The arrest was made Wednesday, they said.

The arrested accused were identified as Irfan and Naushad. A case was registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, said.

