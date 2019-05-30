Woman kills her two children, self over family dispute

A 36-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her two children to death before committing suicide over a family dispute at a village in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Thursday.

The incident took place Wednesday at Gogvan Jamalpur village. The woman was identified as while her two children as Mansi (10) and Vikrant (8), they said.

According to (SHO) Nemi Chand, the woman allegedly mixed some poisonous substance in a soft drink which she offered to her children and then consumed it herself.

The SHO said a family dispute was stated to be the reason behind the incident and police are investigating the case.

In a separate case, a 15-year-old girl, identified as Shivani, burnt to death after her house caught fire in Gomtipur village under in district Wednesday, police said.

She had suffered burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, they said.

