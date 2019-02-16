Court extends Vadra's interim bail till Mar 2, directs him to join probe

Robert Vadra's interim was Saturday extended till March 2 in a case by a which asked him to join the probe whenever asked to, after the (ED) alleged that he was not cooperating in the matter.

Vadra, who appeared in court, sought extension of the interim after the ED requested for more time to file a reply to his anticipatory plea.

granted the relief to Vadra, the brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, and said the interim orders of protection from arrest will continue till the next date of hearing.

The court also extended the protection from arrest granted to his and co-accused in the case, Manoj Arora, till the next date of hearing i.e., March 2.

ED's Special Public Prosecutors D P and told the court that it needed to question in the case and opposed his anticipatory bail plea, saying that he was not cooperating in the case.

The agency also said that has been summoned for further questioning on Tuesday.

" is not cooperating and giving evasive replies," told the court.

The businessman, represented through KTS Tulsi, however, denied the charge and said he was ready to come for questioning as and when called.

"The submitted that the applicant has already joined the investigation and has cooperated during the investigation. submitted that applicant will join investigation as and when directed by the investigating and is ready to cooperate. Under the facts and circumstances, applicant is directed to join the investigation as and when called by the IO," the court said.

told the court that Vadra is accompanied by a 'baraat' (wedding procession) wherever he goes, whether to the agency office or to the court.

"There are some people who always come with a 'baraat', Vadra is one of them," he said, adding that by 'baraat' he was referring to the media.

The alleged that Vadra was using social media, including Facebook, for writing about the case and highlighting the matter.

Vadra had filed an anticipatory bail application in the case linked to allegations of in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by him.

The agency had earlier said it has received information about various new properties in which allegedly belong to Vadra, including two houses of five and four million pounds, each, six other flats and more properties.

In his anticipatory bail plea, Vadra had alleged that he was being subjected to "unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution which on the face of it is completely politically motivated and is being carried out for reasons other than those prescribed under law".

The plea had said Vadra's office was raided by the ED on December 7, 2018 and, therefore, he seriously apprehends that his liberty may be curtailed by the investigating agency.

"The petitioner (Vadra) is being subjected to a farce criminal prosecution which actually is beset with nothing else except political vendetta and most unfortunately the respondent (ED) being the enforcement agency is a party to the unethical and illegal exercise.

"It is stated that the petitioner's (Vadra's) firm through its authorised has already joined investigation with the ED conducting investigation into the affairs of the firm in with their offices at on many occasions and has supplied all the relevant documents to the satisfaction of the officials of the ED," the plea had said.

Arora, an employee of Vadra's Skylight Hospitality LLP, was a key person in the case and he was aware of the latter's overseas undeclared assets and was instrumental in arranging funds, the ED had alleged.

Vadra had alleged that he is being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.

"It is stated the the petitioner has highest regard for the due process of and is always willing to cooperate with the investigation. In the highly charged political atmosphere and political contours of the present investigation, he seriously apprehends arrest by the investigating authorities," his plea read.

Arora had alleged before the court that the case was foisted on him by the NDA government out of "political vendetta".

However, the ED had refuted the allegations, asking that "should no authority investigate any political bigwig because that will be called a political vendetta?"



The agency had told the court that it lodged the case against Arora after his role came up during the probe of another case by the under the newly enacted Black Money Act and against absconding

It had alleged that the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for GBP 1.9 million and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately GBP 65,900 on its renovation.

"This gives credence to the fact that Bhandari was not the actual owner of the property but it was beneficially owned by Vadra who was incurring expenditure on the renovation of this property," the ED had told the court.

