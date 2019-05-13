Two held for molesting woman cyclist

Two men were Sunday arrested for allegedly molesting a at here, police said.

The incident had occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, when the woman was on her way to Haji Ali, an said.

"The accused, who were going on a motorcycle, had touched the inappropriately and even went ahead smiling at her," he said.

The woman had later lodged a complaint at Tardeo police station against the duo, following which an offence under section 354, 34 of IPC was registered, the said.

The accused were identified as Scheldon Alfred Fernandes (20) and his (24), he said.

Police also recovered their motorcycle, which they had used in the crime, the said.

