Two Indian gangsters arrested in Nepalese businessman kidnapping case

Police have arrested two Indian gangsters allegedly involved in the abduction of prominent Nepalese in 2016.

The two Indian nationals, Bablu Paswan, 35 and Bijaya Mahato, 25, both from Motihari in Bihar, were arrested from Bhiswa area of district on Thursday night.

Organising a press meet, District Police Office made public the two arrestees on Saturday.

Paswan was the key suspect involved in Kedia's abduction while Mahato had taken away Kedia in the vehicle after his kidnapping, of Police Rewati Dhakal was quoted as saying by

Kedia was abducted on May 25, 2016 from district in and was found by Police, three days later in Motihari. At the press meet, Paswan, however, claimed that Kedia was released after he paid Rs 10 crore in ransom, the daily reported.

Paswan claimed that gangster Bablu Dubey, who was the mastermind behind Kedia's kidnapping, was murdered by his aides in the premises in 2017 as he did not give them the part of the ransom he had promised.

We killed Dubey after he did not give us Rs one crore as per the agreement, Paswan was quoted as saying by the daily.

He said that Kedia was kidnapped as per Dubey's plan and he had paid Rs 10 crore in ransom.

Since Dubey did not abide by the agreement, we killed him, Paswan said. We worked hard. We have to spend time in jail and he took all the money. Thus, we killed him, Paswan added.

Dubey, who was involved in several cases of kidnapping and murder in and Nepal, was shot dead in May 2017 while he was brought to for a hearing in connection with a murder case.

Police have already arrested five persons including Chanchala Pandey, Birendra Yadav, Jiyalal Yadav for their alleged involvement in Kedia's abduction.

