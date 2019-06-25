Two lakh Indian pilgrims to perform Haj this year, 48 per cent of them women: Naqvi

A record 2 lakh Indian pilgrims will perform Haj this year with more than 48 per cent of them being women, Abbas said Tuesday.

More than 2,340 women will perform Haj without "Mehram" (male companion) this year, the said adding last year, this number stood at 1,180.

Arrangements have made to send these women without the lottery system, he said.

In a first, all applicants from several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh, will perform Haj as "their waiting lists have been cleared due to increase in Haj quota", the said.

"For the first time since Independence, a record number of 2 lakh Indian Muslims will go to Haj this year without any subsidy, on more than 500 flights and from 21 embarkation points across the country," said adding 48 per cent of them are women.

"While 1.40 lakh pilgrims will go through the Haj Committee of India, 60,000 will go through Haj Group Organisers," he said.

A total of 19 health centres -- 16 in and 3 in Madina -- have been established.

Besides, three hospitals in and one in Madina have been established to ensure proper health facilities to Haj pilgrims, he said.

In the two-day training programme, Haj deputationists will be given all the information about Haj pilgrimage, accommodation in Makkah and Madina, transport, health facilities, safety measures among others.

Flights for Haj will depart from Delhi, Gaya, and on July 4, from and on July 7, on July 13, on July 14, Mangalore on July 17, on July 14 and 21 and on July 21.

In the second phase, flights will depart from Ahmedabad, and on July 20, and on July 21, Aurangabad on July 22, and on July 25, on July 26, on July 29 and Chennai on July 31.

