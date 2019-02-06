Two members of Sadam Gauri gang held: Police

Two members of the Sadam Gauri gang were arrested for allegedly extorting money from bootleggers and gamblers on the pretext of providing them security, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were identified as Pankaj (22) and (21), both residents of Hastal in Uttam Nagar, they added.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused would come near the Nawada metro station on the intervening night of February 4 and 5, the police nabbed the duo, of Police (crime) said.

The accused were wanted in an attempt to murder case, wherein they, along with their associates, had attacked the houses of bootleggers in the Uttam Nagar area in order to extort money from them, the said, adding that the two had also fired gunshots at a fruit vendor.

Investigations revealed that in August last year, the accused, along with their associates, had thrashed the residents of JJ Colony, Hastal Road and fired gunshots in order to terrorise the public, Ranjan said.

The accused had joined the Sadam Gauri gang through their common friends -- Pittal, and Nonu -- he added.

The gang extorted money from bootleggers, illegal "satta" operators and gamblers in West, South-West and Dwarka districts of Delhi, the said.

Pittal is wanted in another case lodged at the station for allegedly killing an elderly woman outside her house at Hastal Road. Raids were being carried out to arrest the absconding accused, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)