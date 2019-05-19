Two men electrocuted to death in Ambala

Two men were electrocuted to death Sunday morning after the they were carrying came in contact with a live wire in the district, police said.

The incident took place while the two were carrying the for repairing motor pump of a tube-well in their agricultural fields, they said.

The two suffered serious burn injuries and were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Gurdhayan (28) and Monu (20), both residents of village Segta in the district, they said.

