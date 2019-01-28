US-based Company-Chennai firm JV to produce aero space

The US based Carr Lane Manufacturing and Chennai based Monday finalised a joint venture to produce specialised space components with an investment of Rs 100 crore over a three-year period.

"The investment envisaged is Rs 100 crore but will be in tranches over a three year period. Since the basic infrastructure is ready only fine tuning is required," the said in a release.

"This new JV will start commercial production within three months and the next 24 months we hope to achieve a sizeable turnover," of Rialto Enterprises Ranjit Pratap said.

He said plans were afoot to produce very which are in great demand by the industry.

The was readily available to produce the high quality and reliable components that are used by the space industry, he said.

"In our factory on the outskirts of Chennai, we already manufacture through the Engineering division press components for This Operation started in 2012-13 and is doing well," Pratap said.

The of CLM, said the CLM has purchased a variety of intermediate and finished goods from for more than a decade.

He said with the recent expansion of aerospace manufacturing in India, CLM has begun to promote its products within with success.

"CLM will contribute to the technical know-how to manufacture tooling components," Frost said.

