Two siblings charred to death in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Two siblings were charred to death when a hut caught fire in on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Chadi village under the station.

Sunil (6) and her sister (8) were inside the hut when the fire broke out.

Before they could come out, a burning portion of the thatched roof fell on them, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, police added.

expressed grief over the incident.

"Sad to know about the tragic death of young siblings in a fire incident in Chadi village. My deepest condolences and sympathies are with their parents. I pray to god to give them strength in this most difficult time," Gehlot tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)