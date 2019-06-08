JUST IN
Business Standard

Two siblings charred to death in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Press Trust of India  |  Jodhpur 

Two siblings were charred to death when a hut caught fire in Jodhpur on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at Chadi village under the Bojasar police station.

Sunil (6) and her sister Sushila (8) were inside the hut when the fire broke out.

Before they could come out, a burning portion of the thatched roof fell on them, police said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, police added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident.

"Sad to know about the tragic death of young siblings in a fire incident in Chadi village. My deepest condolences and sympathies are with their parents. I pray to god to give them strength in this most difficult time," Gehlot tweeted.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 18:00 IST

