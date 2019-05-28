Two Tgana officers seek to work in AP

-
ALSO READ
CBI searches 12 locations in Delhi, UP over illegal mining
HC quashes IAS, IPS cadre allocation 2018
Rahul congratulates Kerala's first tribal woman for clearing UPSC.
UPSC declares civil services main examination results
SC to hear on May 17 plea against Delhi HC order on IAS, IPS officers' cadre allocation
-
Senior IPS officer Stephen Ravindra and IAS officer Y Srilakshmi in Telangana have given application seeking to work in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana government sources said Tuesday.
Both of them are currently in Telangana cadre, the sources said.
It requires nod from both the states and also Centre for the applications as per procedure, they said.
Stephen Ravindra is presently working as Inspector General of Police in Telangana.
Srilakshmi is presently a senior official with the public enterprises department in Telangana.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU