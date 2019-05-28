Two Tgana officers seek to work in AP

Stephen Ravindra and IAS Y Srilakshmi in Telangana have given application seeking to work in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana government sources said Tuesday.

Both of them are currently in Telangana cadre, the sources said.

It requires nod from both the states and also Centre for the applications as per procedure, they said.

is presently working as Inspector General of Police in Telangana.

Srilakshmi is presently a with the public enterprises department in Telangana.

