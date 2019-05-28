JUST IN
Business Standard

Two Tgana officers seek to work in AP

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Senior IPS officer Stephen Ravindra and IAS officer Y Srilakshmi in Telangana have given application seeking to work in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana government sources said Tuesday.

Both of them are currently in Telangana cadre, the sources said.

It requires nod from both the states and also Centre for the applications as per procedure, they said.

Stephen Ravindra is presently working as Inspector General of Police in Telangana.

Srilakshmi is presently a senior official with the public enterprises department in Telangana.

First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 22:30 IST

