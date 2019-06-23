Two tourists die as boulders hit them in HP's Kinnaur

Two tourists from died after rolling boulders hit their bike in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Kinnaur on Sunday morning, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ishan and of Baltana in Zirakpur of Punjab's district, they added.

Both the tourists were going to Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti on their bike when boulders hit them around 6 am at Kashang nullah, about ten kms away from Kinnaur's district headquarter Reckong Peo.

The boulders rolled down from mountains when a group of tourists were passing through Kashang area, they added.

The bodies have been sent to for postmortem, they added.

members of the deceased have been informed.

