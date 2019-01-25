Two-year-old mauled to death by stray dogs in Haryana

A two-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Haryana's district, police said on Friday.

Arshit was bitten and dragged to nearby fields by some stray dogs when she was playing outside her house in Chatha village on Thursday, a family member said.

Her father, Sukha Singh, had gone to work and her mother was inside the house when the girl was attacked by the dogs, the police said.

