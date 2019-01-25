CBI books Bhupinder Singh Hooda in fresh land acquisition case; ex-Haryana CM, Cong call it political vendetta

In more trouble for senior Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the CBI booked the former on cheating and corruption charges in connection with land acquisition in that favoured private builders and also conducted searches at 20 locations including his residence.

The as well as Hooda,71 , hit out at the Centre over the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), calling it nothing but "political vendetta" to suppress his voice and defame him.

The CBI also named in the FIR Trilok Chand Gupta, who was the then chief Administrator, HUDA, along with 15 builders including DLF, Emaar MGF, Buzz Hotels, whose official premises were searched during the operation in morning, officials said. The searches were carried out in and

It booked Hooda, Gupta and the builders for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with alleged irregularities in the acquisition of land.

is already facing CBI probes in two cases that related to Manesar land aquisition and allotment of an institutional plot to (AJL), the publisher of National Herald, in Panchkula. In both the cases, charge sheets have been filed.

The third case against and others was registered on the directions of the on November 1, 2017 when the CBI was entrusted with the probe into alleged irregularities in the process of acquisition of 1,417.07 acres of land between 2009 and 2012 for sector 58 to 63 and 65 to 67 in Gurgaon, CBI said.

The government had issued the notification on June 2, 2009, he said. was the at that time.

Subsequently, another notification was issued for acquisition of 850.10 acres of land on May 31, 2010, officials said.

The CBI claimed that during the notification period approximately 616.40 acres of land were released in favour of developers.

It emerged during the preliminary enquiry that the objective of the HUDA for acquiring the land to ensure availability of developed land at affordable prices to the public at large and to the economically weaker sections of the society has not been achieved.

The agency alleged that private builders entered into a criminal conspiracy with Hooda, a two-time chief minister, and Trilok Chand Gupta with an intent to cheat land owners.

In pursuance of the conspiracy, notifications for acquisition of land were issued by the government triggering panic sale of land to private developers at a much cheaper rates than the prevalent market prices, officials said.

A large chunk of land was of no use to the Urban Development Authority(HUDA) but still it was covered in the government notification, the officials said.

The developers used their influence to get licences issued for pockets which were not useful for the HUDA and those lands were released from the acquisition process, they claimed.

Other builders booked by the CBI included R S Infrastructure, Martial Builcon, Marconi Infratech, Commander Realtors, SU Estates Pvt Ltd, Krrish Buildtech, JMD Ltd, Gupta Promoters, H S Realty, DSS Infrastructure, Sana Realtors.

It's nothing but political vendetta. They want to suppress my voice, in which they will not succeed, Hooda told reporters in after the CBI officials left his home.

Hooda said he fully cooperated with the officials, adding, They found nothing.

"They took a copy of an income tax return filed by my nephew a long time back," he said.

"Nothing was found against me," he added.

"I am from a family of freedom fighters, even the British could not suppress us, Hooda said, adding he would fight his battle himself.

"I know the legal process and have full faith in the judicial system."



MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, who is the son of the two-time CM, was also in the house during the raid.

"The present BJP government is working with political vendetta for the past five years," he said.

The also warned officials of various agencies to be ready for accountability for allegedly working at the behest of to target his political opponents.

Senior of the Congress Anand said such actions when the and the ruling dispensation "target its political opponents by using agencies against them are dangerous for democracy in our country".

" has a mindset of targeting his political opponents by defaming them with the objective of muzzling the voice of the opposition and to tarnish the image of their tall leaders.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the action today in the form of raids on former Haryana with the sole purpose of defaming him," told reporters in

said the timing of the FIR and the searches are also very clear as it came ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to the allegations levelled by Hooda and Sharma.

