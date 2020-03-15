JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

289 passengers offloaded in Kochi after UK citizen tests positive for virus
Business Standard

Uttarakhand declares coronavirus an epidemic; shuts colleges, cinema halls

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state council of ministers in Dehradun late on Saturday night

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

coronavirus
New Delhi: A medic conducts screening of a patient as part of a precautionary measure for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at a government run hospital in New Delhi | PTI photo

The Uttarakhand government has declared novel coronavirus an epidemic and shut all multiplexes, cinema halls, degree colleges and technical institutes across the state till March 31, official sources said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state council of ministers in Dehradun late on Saturday night.

However, medical colleges will remain open, they said.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, the Centre has authorised state governments to take preventive measures to control the spread of coronavirus, state government spokesperson and Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said.

The state government has the authority under the Act to close any school, college or theatre incase it feels they may pose a threat to public health, he said.

There has been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

However, a 26-year-old IIT-Roorkee student with suspected symptoms of coronavirus was admitted to an isolation ward of a hospital in Haridwar on Saturday.

The M.Tech student had returned from Japan on March 3.
First Published: Sun, March 15 2020. 12:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU